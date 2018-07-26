Maruti recalls 1300 units of Swift, Dzire – Here is the reason

The company said 566 new Swift units and 713 new Dzire units, manufactured between May 7 and July 5, 2018, will be checked for issues in the airbag controller unit.

Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) on Wednesday said it is recalling around 1,300 units of its popular Swift and Dzire models for an airbag-related fault.

“MSIL will proactively and voluntarily undertake a recall of new Swift and new Dzire models to inspect for a possible fault in the Airbag Controller Unit,” it said in a statement.

A recall campaign is undertaken for models having safety related defects. “There was some malfunction in the airbag indicator on the dashboard. It kept on blinking for some cars. We believe it could have prevented airbag inflation risking the safety of the passengers,” an MSIL official said.