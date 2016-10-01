Maruti posts record sales in Sept as festive season begins; others see high single-digit grwoth

While the country’s largest car maker Maruti posted 29.4 per cent increase in its domestic passenger vehicle sales in September, others including Mahindra & Mahindra, Ford India and Toyota Kirloskar Motor posted high single digit growth rates. (Reuters)

Led by record monthly domestic sales from Maruti Suzuki India, automobile manufacturers ushered in the festive season with robust sales in September.

While the country’s largest car maker posted 29.4 per cent increase in its domestic passenger vehicle sales in September, others including Mahindra & Mahindra, Ford India and Toyota Kirloskar Motor posted high single-digit growth rates.

MSI’s domestic sales were at 1,37,321 units as against 1,06,083 units in the same month last year. This was the company’s best ever monthly sales beating the previous best of 1,25,778 in July this year.

“The numbers are reflection of popularity, appreciation and acceptance of our range of models. Ciaz, Baleno, Vitara Brezza, S Cross continue to show good numbers and with customers support, they have emerged segment leaders,” MSI Executive Director Marketing & Sales R S Kalsi said.

He further said: “We remain committed to achieve double digit growth for the fiscal.”

The company’s sales of mini segment cars, including Alto and WagonR models, were at 44,395 during the month as against 35,570 units in the year-ago period, up 24.8 per cent.

The compact segment comprising Swift, Ritz, Celerio, Baleno and Dzire models clocked sales of 50,324 units compared with 44,826 in September last year, up 12.3 per cent.

Utility vehicles consisting of Gypsy, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza and Ertiga saw sales of 18,423 units as against 6,331 in September last year, a jump of 191 per cent, MSI added.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor reported 6 per cent increase in domestic sales at 12,067 units in September as against 11,376 units in the same month last year.

“The recently launched Innova Crysta has received an overwhelming response from the market, including Delhi and NCR region,” TKM Director and Senior VP, Sales & Marketing N Raja said, adding the lifting of the ban on diesel cars and SUVs with engine capacity of 2,000 cc and above has resulted in a waiting period of 1.5 to 2 months for diesel Innova Crysta in Delhi.

Ford India said its domestic sales rose 9 per cent to 9,018 units last month as against 8,274 units in the same period a year ago.

“Good monsoons, the Seventh Pay Commission and reasonable inflation are helping drive the Indian automotive industry,” said Anurag Mehrotra, executive director, Marketing, Sales & Service, Ford India.

Homegrown utility vehicle major Mahindra & Mahindra saw its domestic market growing by 7 per cent at 42,545 units last month as compared with 39,693 in September 2015.

Commenting on the sales performance, M&M Chief Executive (auto division) Pravin Shah said: “A good year and a normal spread of monsoon as well as new vehicle launches have helped the auto industry perform positively.”

He further said: “We hope that the upcoming festive season brings in better demand due to improved sentiments.”

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) reported 18.77 per cent decline in domestic sales at 15,034 units in September.

“Honda’s sales have been steadily growing during the past few months. Our enquiry levels have seen a significant increase since the beginning of this festive season and we are looking forward to continuing good sales momentum through October,” HCIL President and CEO Yoichiro Ueno said.

In the two-wheeler segment, India Yamaha Motor posted 33 per cent increase in domestic sales to 89,423 units in September.

The two-wheeler maker had sold 67,267 units in the same month a year ago.

Niche bike maker Royal Enfield said its domestic sales surged 30 per cent to 56,958 units last month as against 43,741 units in the same month a year ago.