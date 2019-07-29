Maruti launches CNG variant of the Ertiga

Offered in the VXi trim, the CNG version has a claimed mileage of 26.2 km per kg, and with the CNG cost in Delhi of about Rs 46 per kg, the Ertiga CNG’s driving cost comes out to be less than Rs 2 per km.

Maruti Suzuki has launched a factory-fitted CNG-powered variant of the Ertiga MPV. Offered in the VXi trim, the CNG version has a claimed mileage of 26.2 km per kg, and with the CNG cost in Delhi of about Rs 46 per kg, the Ertiga CNG’s driving cost comes out to be less than Rs 2 per km. It’s priced Rs 8,87,689, ex-showroom, Delhi.

As of now, the Ertiga is the only MPV in the country to have a factory-fitted CNG option. The engine is the same K15B 1462cc that powers the petrol variant, and the CNG variant maximises performance by employing dual ECU (engine control unit) with intelligent gas port injection system, which leads to better pick-up and drivability.

Shashank Srivastava, executive director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India, said, “In a short span of eight months of the new Ertiga’s launch, it has become a market leader in the MPV segment. With the CNG-powered Next Gen Ertiga, customers will be able to enjoy the benefit of better fuel economy and superior technology, which is safe, reliable and environment-friendly.”

Launched in November last year, the new Ertiga has sold over 61,000 units, with average monthly sales of 8,000 units.