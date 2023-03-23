Mars Wrigley introduces new chocolate connoisseur for India business; Tamer Kadry replaces Kalpesh Parmar

Mars Wrigley on Thursday announced the appointment of Tamer Kadry as the new Country General Manager of India. The company has also promoted Kalpesh Parmar as General Manager of Mars Wrigley Asia. “After spearheading a successful journey of three years in India and turning around the business with double-digit growth, Kalpesh has been promoted to lead the company’s Asia business with immediate effect,” the company said in a statement.

In his new role, Parmar will oversee 20 diverse markets in the brand’s Asia portfolio. He will lead business operations of the chocolate, gum, and fruity confections segments across all Asia markets besides the pet nutrition segment in South Korea, Taiwan, and Hong Kong. He had joined the India business of Mars Wrigley in January 2020.

“India will always remain an important part of my leadership journey. Over the years, I have witnessed Mars Wrigley India grow from strength to strength and I am fortunate to have been a part of its Purpose-led growth culture,” said Kalpesh Parmar, Outgoing Country General Manager, Mars Wrigley India.

Tamer Kadry, who is currently the Vice President of New Markets & Future Growth, Global Emerging Markets (GEM) region, and was formerly the CFO of GEM, has spent more than two decades in the company. He has worked across multiple geographies in Europe, CIS, APAC, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA) and lived in Dubai, Milan and Brussels.

“India is one the fastest growing markets for Mars and I am looking forward to leading Mars Wrigley’s India business and delivering on our sustainability commitments along with an incredible India Leadership Team and passionate Associates,” said Incoming General Manager for Mars Wrigley India, Tamer Kadry.

Tamer completed his qualification at the University of Illinois. A father of three daughters, Tamer is a fitness enthusiast, enjoys reading, traveling, and loves to go diving and participate in triathlons.

Mars Wrigley India, had earlier stated that it has entered the growing dark chocolate segment under the Galaxy Fusions brand and is also expanding local production of its global chocolate range. Apart from expanding the product portfolio, Mars is expanding its footprint in the country and has now reached 6,000 plus towns, Kalpesh Parmar had said. Mars Wrigley competes with global manufacturers in India as Mondelez, Nestle and Ferrero. The company owns brands such as Galaxy, Snickers, M&M’s, Doublemint, Oribit, Boomer, Skittles, Solano, etc.