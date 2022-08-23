Mars Wrigley India appoints Meghal Sheth as new CFO

Chocolate and confectionery major Mars Wrigley on Tuesday announced the appointment of Meghal Sheth as the chief financial officer for its India business. He will report to Kalpesh Parmar, Country General Manager, Mars Wrigley India.

Meghal Sheth comes with significant financial executive experience in the FMCG sector, Mars Wrigley said in a statement. He had joined the erstwhile Wrigley India in the year 2015 as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), During that tenure, he co-piloted the management team towards building a strong portfolio of products. He had also taken the role as interim General Manager (GM) for six months during the time of transition into Mars Wrigley Confectionery. Most recently, he served as a Regional Finance Director managing performance management and supply finance for Global Emerging Markets (GEM), and served as a key member of the GEM Finance Leadership Team.

Kalpesh Parmar, Country GM, Mars Wrigley India, said, “I’m delighted to welcome Meghal back into the India business after spending 4 years as Regional Finance Director managing FP&A and Supply Finance for the Global Emerging Markets region in the MW segment. His experience of the business and culture of Mars along with strong regional experience around managing complex and volatile emerging markets and outstanding leadership qualities will be an invaluable addition to the team.”

Meghal Sheth, CFO, Mars Wrigley India, said, “I feel super excited to join back Mars Wrigley India unit, which has not only been phenomenally successful in the past few years, but also has the potential for significant growth for many years to come, driven by the purpose of creating better moments for consumers, customers, associates and communities.”

Meghal is a certified Chartered Accountant & Company Secretary, with an MBA in Finance from SP Jain Institute of Management & Research. Before his association with Mars, he worked for 14 years at Unilever, doing six different finance roles across India and global levels. Mars Wrigley is known for brands such as Mars, Snickers, Twix, Galaxy, Bounty, Orbit, Boomer and M&M’s.