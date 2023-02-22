By Pranav Kosuri and Douglas Andersson

Early January of this new year, a billboard collaboration between Blinkit and Zomato went viral on social media, so much so that several brands, including Swiggy, Netflix, and Tata Play Binge, shared their versions of it. Marketer or not, we are sure you are guilty of participating in that trend too. However, take a deeper look and tell us, are things any different? Has jumping on the bandwagon changed things in terms of sales, numbers or customer acquisition? – We presume, no!

We understand that your job as a marketer is to stand out. However, all that trends do is target a mass audience that may not even care about your brand. As marketers, we are guilty of making snap decisions concerning marketing trends without worrying about the outcomes. However…

Marketing isn’t trendy. It’s consistent!

No doubt trends are inevitable in the field of marketing, and some do have the potential to disrupt the way we connect with our customers. However, if you want to build a brand, riding on another brand’s innovation will not lead to any significant growth.

Fuelled by the notion that brands must keep up with the latest trends, marketing has turned into a wild goose chase, with brands chasing likes and virality rather than harvesting what they have – i.e. their community! For instance, in February, every brand will be trying to create campaigns and posts around AI, ChatGPT and Valentine’s Day while not making the most of their dedicated fan base.

As wellwishers, we urge you to STOP being topical in your marketing and hinging everything on occasion because everyone else is competing there. Instead of creating what’s trendy and right for the masses, focus on engaging in a constant dialogue with your consumers to know them more intimately. Create content that stands out and creates value for your customers. Most importantly, remain true to the brand’s value, be community-driven and do not get carried away by the new shiny object on the horizon.

What can the power of community do for your brand?

We say this with utmost confidence – a brand’s existing consumers are its strongest marketing voice! According to Nielsen’s latest Global Trust in Advertising report, which surveyed more than 28,000 Internet respondents in 56 countries, 92 percent of consumers around the world say they trust earned media, such as recommendations from friends and family, above all other forms of advertising—an increase of 18 percent. They have the power and potential to ensure content virality, drive social media conversations and encourage campaign recognition. In addition, using this existing user base as a springboard, brands can reach a wider circle of family, friends and acquaintances as the likelihood of conversion increases drastically when a close family or friend recommends a product or service.

By studying their advocates, brands can get insights into what messaging resonates best with the public, drive meaningful marketing, and grow the company without investing money on campaigns & trends that only last for a while. Advertisers and marketers will never have to worry about trends if they invest in their users.

A loyal supporter base is built through word-of-mouth marketing, which helps create user-generated content that makes campaigns more targeted and relatable. By harnessing the voice of the community, who have an understanding of the on-ground reality and the ability to connect with their peers, marketers can engage with new users they would never otherwise have reached and turn silent fans into vocal consumer advocates. The authenticity of these voices, and their ability to resonate with like-minded consumers, has repeatedly been proven.

Using the relevant tools and platforms available in the market, building a community through Word of Mouth becomes effective, inexpensive, and generates an impressive Return on Investment. It drives additional new and recurring sales, builds better brand awareness and increases revenue. However, community building and word-of-mouth marketing are not a “one-time solution”; instead, it should be a long-term strategy to ensure that brands always have positive conversations on social media throughout the year. So new prospecting customers can easily see that the brand is liked, active and trusted.

In conclusion, brands should either be able to convert their customers into a community or learn how to work with them better. If you have a community and don’t work with it, it’s pointless, and if you don’t have a community, you need one asap!

(The authors are Co-founders of Brandie)

Disclaimer: Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of Financial Express Online. Reproducing this content without permission is prohibited.