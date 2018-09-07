Mark Zuckerburg admits Facebook erred in checking fake news; here is what he plans to do now

Mark Zuckerberg said that Facebook didn’t take a broad enough view of what its responsibility is.(Reuters)

Zuckerberg acknowledged that Facebook did not do enough to check fake news. “We didn’t do enough, we didn’t focus enough on preventing abuse and thinking through how people could use these tools to do harm as well. And that goes for fake news, foreign interference in elections, hate speech, in addition to developers and data privacy,” he said.

“We didn’t take a broad enough view of what our responsibility is. And that was a huge mistake; it was my mistake. Now, we have to go through every part of our relationship with people and make sure that we’re taking a broad enough view of our responsibilities,” he said.

“It’s not enough to just connect people; we have to make sure that those connections are positive and that they’re bringing people closer together. It’s not enough to just give people a voice; we have to make sure that people are not using that voice to hurt people or to spread disinformation,” he said.

It is not enough to give people tools to sign into apps. Facebook needs to ensure that all those developers protect people’s information too.

“It is not enough to have rules requiring they protect the information, it’s not enough to believe them when they tell us they’re protecting information; we actually have to ensure that everyone in our ecosystem protects people’s information. Across every part of our relationship with people, we’re broadening our view of our responsibilities, from just giving people tools to recognizing that it’s on us to make sure that those tools are used well,” Zuckerberg said.