Marico Q1 profit up 15.6% at Rs 436 crore, revenue down 3.2%

Marico posted revenue from operations at Rs 2,477 crore, down 3.2 per cent as against Rs 2,558 crore during the first quarter of financial year 2022-23.

FMCG major Marico on Friday posted fiscal first quarter profit at Rs 436 crore, up 15.6 per cent in comparison to Rs 377 crore during the corresponding quarter of FY23. It posted revenue from operations at Rs 2,477 crore, down 3.2 per cent as against Rs 2,558 crore during the first quarter of financial year 2022-23. Marico clocked a total income at Rs 2,523 crore, down 2 per cent from Rs 2,575 crore during the same period last year. However, total expenses during the quarter stood at Rs 1,956 crore, down 5.8 per cent as against Rs 2,076 crore during Q1FY23.

