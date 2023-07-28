scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

Marico Q1 profit up 15.6% at Rs 436 crore, revenue down 3.2%

Marico posted revenue from operations at Rs 2,477 crore, down 3.2 per cent as against Rs 2,558 crore during the first quarter of financial year 2022-23.

Written by Tanya Krishna
Marico, Q1FY24, quarter results, profit, revenue, EBITDA, FMCG
Marico on Friday posted fiscal first quarter profit at Rs 436 crore, up 15.6 per cent on-year. (IE)

FMCG major Marico on Friday posted fiscal first quarter profit at Rs 436 crore, up 15.6 per cent in comparison to Rs 377 crore during the corresponding quarter of FY23. It posted revenue from operations at Rs 2,477 crore, down 3.2 per cent as against Rs 2,558 crore during the first quarter of financial year 2022-23. Marico clocked a total income at Rs 2,523 crore, down 2 per cent from Rs 2,575 crore during the same period last year. However, total expenses during the quarter stood at Rs 1,956 crore, down 5.8 per cent as against Rs 2,076 crore during Q1FY23. 

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 28-07-2023 at 16:08 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS