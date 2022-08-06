scorecardresearch

Marico Q1 net profit rises 3 pc to Rs 377 cr; sales up 1.3 pc to Rs 2,558 cr

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 365 crore in the April-June period a year ago, Marico said in a BSE filing.

Written by PTI
Marico's total expenses dipped to Rs 2,076 crore from Rs 2,085 crore in Q1 FY22.

FMCG firm Marico Ltd on Saturday reported a 3.28 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 377 crore for the first quarter ended June.

Its revenue from operations rose marginally by 1.3 per cent to Rs 2,558 crore, as against Rs 2,525 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.Marico’s total expenses dipped to Rs 2,076 crore from Rs 2,085 crore in Q1 FY22.

Revenue from the domestic market dropped 3.56 per cent to Rs 1,921 crore as against Rs 1,992 crore earlier.However, its revenue from international sales climbed 19.51 per cent to Rs 637 crore compared to Rs 533 crore in Q1 FY22

