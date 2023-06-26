Marico integrates Saffola store with ONDC

FMCG major Marico Limited has integrated its Saffola store with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), opening new avenues for growth, collaboration, and enhanced digital experiences in the ever-evolving e-commerce landscape. “Through this integration, Marico is committed to delivering unparalleled benefits to its stakeholders, including distributors, retailers, suppliers, and consumers,” the company said in a statement.

The ONDC network, initiated by the Government of India, is a digital commerce network that aims to empower businesses and consumers across the country. The initiative takes the ‘Digital India’ vision further by creating an inclusive ecosystem aimed at increasing e-commerce penetration in India and enabling population-scale inclusion of all types and sizes of sellers..

“While the e-commerce market in India has grown at an exponential pace over the past decade, online FMCG retail is yet to make significant inroads into rural and semi-urban markets. Tech-led interventions such as ONDC mark a sustained effort to bring together various stakeholders within the FMCG and retail value chain to solve this challenge,” said Sanjay Mishra, COO India Business and CEO New Business, Marico Limited.

“Getting our D2C platform onto the ONDC network is an example of fantastic collaborative effort between the Marico IT team and the ONDC Tech team, which will launch us into the next league of connected platforms,” said Vrijesh Nagathan, Chief Information & Digital Technology Officer, Marico Limited.

“Consumers, the ultimate beneficiaries of this integration, will experience a more convenient and seamless shopping experience. The integration will also facilitate efficient order fulfilment, ensuring timely delivery of products to consumers’ doorsteps,” said T Koshy, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, ONDC.

Marico is one of the leading consumer products companies. The brand had recorded a turnover of $1.2 billion in FY 2022-23 through its products sold in India and chosen markets in Asia and Africa.