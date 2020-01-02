Marico hints at weak growth in Q3, slowdown woes to remain; shares fall

Marico’s popular hair oil range Parachute. (Image: Bloomberg)

Marico shares ended lower after the consumer product manufacturer Thursday said that the consumption trends during the December quarter don’t indicate sentiment improving soon. The shares settled the intraday trade down 2.53% to Rs 337.45 after the firm issued a quarterly update for Q3 FY 20. “Overall consumption trends during the quarter belied expectations of the beginning of a revival in sentiment which was built on the back of good monsoons and announcement of various government measures,” Marico said in an exchange filing.

According to the company, food and allied categories performed relatively better, whereas category growth across the personal category stayed under pressure. Nonetheless, the company maintained its market shares across key franchises. “The traditional channel stayed weak, as channel partners continued to face liquidity challenges amidst a soft demand environment. Growth in Modern Trade and E-Commerce also slowed down, partly due to specific price management measures taken in these channels to counter inter-channel conflict,” the company also said.

The company’s Indian business recorded good double-digit volumes in Saffola Oils and Foods portfolio but the overall Indian business reported a marginal dip in volume growth as Coconut Oil, Hair Oils and other portfolios witnessed a decline. Meanwhile, the international business remained strong on the back of high single-digit constant currency growth with the Bangladesh business holding firm. Other geographies, however, lacked the same intensity.

Marico expects EBITDA to improve on-year with benign input costs which it believes will contribute to reasonable growth in its profits. It further looks forward to some recovery in the last quarter of the current financial year backed by “focused marketing initiatives and pricing interventions taken in key portfolios” introduced in the last days of Q3FY20.

“The Company will continue to drive sustained profitable volume-led growth over the medium term, through its focus on strengthening the franchise in the core categories and driving the new engines of growth towards gaining critical mass,” Marico added. Marico had earlier reported a 17.12 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 253 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.