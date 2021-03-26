Marico chairman Harsh Mariwala is EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2020

The award for consumer products and retail was bagged by Darshan Patel, CMD, Vini Cosmetics, while Ameera Shah, MD, Metropolis Healthcare, was the winner in the life sciences & healthcare segment.

The EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2020 is Harsh C Mariwala, chairman, Marico, while the Lifetime Achievement award winner is Dr Prathap Chandra Reddy, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise. The awards announced on Thursday applauded achievements in several categories.

Byju Raveendran, founder and CEO, Think & Learn, was adjudged the winner in the business transformation category, while Lenskart Solutions was chosen the Start-up of the Year, and founder and CEO Peyush Bansal’s efforts were applauded.

In the manufacturing category, the winner was Deepak Mehta, chairman and MD, Deepak Nitrite. The services section found a winner in Dinesh Agarwal, CEO and MD, IndiaMART, while the winner in the financial services space was Sushil Agarwal, MD and CEO, Aavas Financiers.

Suresh Narayanan, CMD, Nestle India, won the EY Entrepreneurial CEO award.