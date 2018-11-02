Manufacturing grows at quickest pace in 4 months

India's manufacturing sector activity improved in October as new order flows were the fastest since June.
India’s manufacturing sector activity improved in October as new order flows were the fastest since June. However, export orders displayed the slowest expansion since July.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.