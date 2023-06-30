Manoj Kohli appointed as Senior Advisor by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India has appointed Manoj Kohli as Senior Advisor to the organisation. In his new role as Kohli will leverage his expertise in technology, telecommunications, renewables and digital sectors. His industry experience and strategic expertise is expected to help strengthen Deloitte’s presence in South Asia.

According to the company statement, his extensive experience will be instrumental in advising the organisation on strategic initiatives, innovation, evolving business landscape, enhancing client experience, and creating value for stakeholders.

In his 44-year career in over 30 countries,he served as the Country Head of Softbank India, playing a pivotal role in expanding the investment management firm’s presence in the Indian digital start-up market. Prior to that, he served as the CEO and Managing Director of Bharati Airtel, driving the company’s growth and market dominance in India’s telecommunications industry. Kohli has also coached young entrepreneurs from Asia Pacific, the US, and Europe, while supporting multinational corporations from the US, Japan, Korea, and Europe in entering India and other regions.

Speaking on his appointment, Romal Shetty, CEO, Deloitte South Asia said, “Personally, I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work alongside such a distinguished industry veteran. I believe his insights and guidance will be invaluable as we continue to deliver high-quality services to our clients and pursue our growth ambitions. Together, we will drive innovation, seize new opportunities, and create a lasting impact in the market.”

Expressing his excitement about the new role, Manoj Kohli said, “For the next decade, I have embarked on a profound mission to support corporate leaders and young entrepreneurs in building global businesses, admirable brands, and achieving growth through better governance, delivery models, and enhanced customer experiences. I eagerly anticipate collaborating with the talented team at Deloitte and contributing to its growth journey.”