Manipur’s Panthoibi Emporium to be launched on Amazon India

E-commerce major Amazon India on Monday said it has signed a pact with the Government of Manipur to launch Panthoibi Emporium on its marketplace.

With this launch, Amazon India aims to empower the growth of over 3,00,000 artisans and weavers associated with Panthoibi Emporium, the company said in a release.

Panthoibi Emporium — a unit of Manipur Handlooms and Handicrafts Development Corporation — works as a collection house of locally-produced handloom and handicraft products from various weavers and artisans of different communities in the state.

The latest initiative is driven by the intent to encourage digital inclusion and empower the artisan and weaver community, offer economic opportunities (by becoming Amazon sellers) as well as job creation.

“Amazon India today announced that it has signed an MoU with Manipur Handlooms and Handicrafts Development Corporation Limited (MHHDCL), a Government of Manipur Enterprise to support the growth of artisans and weavers across the state,” it said adding that the agreement is for Panthoibi Emporium launch on Amazon.in.

Sellers part of ‘Panthoibi Emporium’ will be able to avail benefits such as personalised training for a quick start, increased customer visibility and dedicated marketing support among others.

This association will also enable these weavers to access a potentially wider market base, bringing in more recognition for their work and providing greater employment opportunities.