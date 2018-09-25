Mangalore-bound Jet Airways plane returns back due to technical snag

​​​
By: | New Delhi | Published: September 25, 2018 11:33 PM
A Jet Airways flight from here to Mangalore returned back after being airborne Tuesday following a technical snag, a source said.

A Jet Airways spokesperson said flight 9W 1848 from Delhi to Mangalore was delayed due to a “technical snag” necessitating the grounding of the aircraft. While a source said the aircraft returned after being air borne, the airline did not provide any details in this regard.

“An alternative aircraft was subsequently arranged and the flight departed at 1610 hours. Guests were served refreshments and looked after during the ensuing delay. “Jet Airways regrets the inconvenience caused to its guests,” the spokesperson said.

