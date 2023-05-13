scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Manappuram posts 58% jump in Q4FY23 profit on healthy gold loan, micro-finance businesses

Manappuram Finance’s consolidated net profit rose to 4.13 billion rupees ($50.50 million) in the January to March quarter, from 2.61 billion rupees a year ago.

Written by Reuters
Manappuram Finance, Q4FY23 results, fourth quarter, profit, revenue, gold loan, micro finance, gold prices
Manappuram Finance Ltd reported a 58% jump in quarterly profit, helped by strength in its mainstay gold loan and micro-finance businesses.

India’s Manappuram Finance Ltd reported a 58% jump in quarterly profit on Friday, helped by strength in its mainstay gold loan and micro-finance businesses. The non-banking financial company’s consolidated net profit rose to 4.13 billion rupees ($50.50 million) in the January to March quarter, from 2.61 billion rupees a year ago, it said. The company’s interest income jumped 23% to 17.14 billion rupees, while expenses rose a comparatively smaller 8.3%.

The Thrissur, Kerala-based company’s pre-tax profit from gold loan business, which accounts for three-fourth of its total profit, increased 16% to 4.22 billion rupees. Meanwhile, its micro-finance division posted a pre-tax profit of 1.44 billion rupees, versus a year-ago loss. However, Manappuram’s gold loan assets under management declined 2% year-on-year as higher gold prices meant borrowers needed lower collateral to borrow money. Its gold loan customers portfolio increased 0.4% year-on-year.

Also Read

The results come as the gold loan financier’s promoter and Chief Executive Officer V.P. Nandakumar faces a probe related to a private company he owned. India’s enforcement agency last week froze Nandakumar’s assets, including the company shares he owns. While Nandakumar has said the enforcement action is not linked to Manappuram, the company’s shares have tumbled 15% since May 3, when the probe was announced, and prompted rating agencies to flag reputation and credit risks. Manappuram’s shares closed 4.8% lower on Friday, ahead of the results. 

Also Read

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 13-05-2023 at 10:36 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market