Manappuram Fin AUM rises 16%

Gold loan NBFCs are reporting lower delinquency leading to lesser auctions by switching over to periodic collection of interest and shorter product tenures. (Reuters)

Gold loan NBFC Manappuram Finance is confident of good growth in the current fiscal with assets under management (AUM) registering consistent growth. The Kerala based lender, which also has a microfinance, broking and home loan company in the group, said that diversification into new business areas continued to gain momentum with new, non-gold businesses now contributing more in the consolidated AUM.

During the quarter ended March 31, 2018, the company’s consolidated assets under management (AUM) registered impressive growth of 15.43 % , increasing to Rs 15,764.80 crore from Rs 13,657.20 crore in the year ago. The increase was 7.61% over the Q3 figure.

Commenting on the quarterly results, VP Nandakumar, MD & CEO, said , “Non-gold businesses now contributes 25.5% of the consolidated AUM, against 18.5% in the previous fiscal. The company’s microfinance subsidiary, Asirvad Microfinance , ended the year with an AUM of Rs 2,437 crore, representing a growth of 35.7% over `1,795.94 crore reported in the previous fiscal.

Accelerated growth is reported in the other new business segments too. Commercial vehicle loans and mortgage based finance ,housing loans and loans against property have contributed Rs 1,035 crore to the total AUM. Their contribution in the preceding fiscal was Rs 653.37 crore .”

Consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 31 stood at Rs 183.18 crore, an increase of 5.66 % over the preceding Q3 figure of Rs 173.36 crore. Consolidated net profit for the full year declined by 11.88 % to `668.41 crore from Rs 758.49 reported in FY17.

“The performance is heartening because the first half of the year was very challenging with the post -demonetidation slowdown in the rural economy and the wider unorganided sector. We have down well in the second half, and the fourth quarter performance was particularly strong. We are confident of good growth in the current fiscal ,” he added.

Regarding the performance of the gold loan company , Nandakumar said that aggregate gold loan disbursements during the year went up to Rs 62,155 crore from Rs 52,460 crore of the previous year. As of March 31, 2018, the number of live gold loan customers stood at 22.5 lakh as against 21.46 lakh in FY17, while total gold holding went up by 4.8 % to 64 tonne from 61.1 tonne. Interest cost continued to decline, falling by 104 bps over the full year, though it went up slightly by 10 bps in the fourth quarter, he added.

