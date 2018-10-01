Management Watch: Big investors get assertive, vote more

Institutional investors are becoming more assertive and increasingly making sure corporate managements heed their views. While traditionally mutual funds, insurers and pension players have tended to vote with their feet, in other words simply selling the stock, they are now voting on resolutions.

Compared with just 13% way back in 2012-2013, institutional investors voted on 87% of the resolutions in 2017-18 and abstaining on just 13% of them. The huge reversal in the approach of big financial investors should ensure companies will be compelled to practice better corporate governance even if resolutions that they vote against are not defeated.

In August, approximately 56.5% of institutional votes went against the resolution to reappoint of Neeraj Kanwar as managing director of Apollo Tyres. The special resolution was defeated as a large share of small investors — 48.8% — also voted against Kanwar’s reappointment.

Again, a majority of public shareholders of Suzlon Energy voted against special resolutions to raise Rs 2,000 crore through an issue of equity shares and Rs 900 crore through non-convertible debentures or non-equity linked instruments, according to a regulatory filing by the company. Among the institutional investors, holders of 65.64 crore shares participated in the vote and, among them, holders of 22.39 crore shares (or 34.093%) voted against the special resolution on the Rs 2,000-crore fund-raising plans.

Recently, Hinduja Global Solutions, proposed a resolution to approve stock appreciation rights to employees of subsidiaries of the company. However, this was rejected with 86% of votes against it. Again, in the UPL, a proposal to approve employee stock options to employees of subsidiaries was rejected with 34% voting against it.

A proposal of Glenmark Pharma to extend ESOPs to employees of subsidiaries was passed with exactly 75% voting for it. Also, Phoenix Mills has proposed an ESOP plan to employees of subsidiaries companies and 24% of votes went against the proposal. Again 23% of the votes polled for a proposal by PVR to give ESOPs were against it but the resolution was passed.