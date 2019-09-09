Management rejig at Denstu Aegis Network

Ashish Bhasin, CEO, Dentsu Aegis Network (DAN) Greater South, will now take on the newly created role of CEO, DAN, APAC. Based in Singapore, Bhasin will report to Takaki Hibino, executive chairman, DAN APAC . He will remain the chairman of DAN India. Anand Bhadkamkar, the former COO and CFO, South Asia, has been promoted to CEO, DAN India. He will continue to report to Bhasin. In other news, Happy mcgarrybowen has brought Mahendra Bhagat on board as its NCD. He moves in from FCB Ulka.
Pravin Jadhav is now MD & CEO of Paytm Money
Paytm Money, the wholly-owned subsidiary of One97 Communications, has promoted Pravin Jadhav, currently its whole-time director to the post of managing director & chief executive officer. Jadhav has nearly two decades of experience, and was previously the chief product and growth officer at Servify.
Airtel launches Airtel Xstream
Airtel has launched its converged digital entertainment play, Airtel Xstream. It will brings satellite TV channels, movies and shows in English, Hindi and other Indian languages, songs, as well as access to all the popular OTT apps on one platform. Customers will be able to access all this content across TV, PC and smartphones with a unified user interface.
Raj Nayak launches House of Cheer
Raj Nayak, the former chief operating officer of Viacom18, has launched a media and entertainment company called House of Cheer. It will be a full-service media, entertainment and technology company specialising in creation, curation and consultancy in the M&E space.
