MAN Trucks offers golden handshake to 150 India staff

After announcing plans to exit the Indian market, MAN Trucks India is offering its employees a package to soften the blow of shutting down operations in India. The company is said to have offered a generous severance package to around 150 employees. According to the voluntary separation scheme, the staff will be getting three months’ gross salary for every year completed in the company, a spokesperson said. Normally, such severance packages in the industry are based only on the basic salary, the spokesperson added.

MAN has also tied up with an outplacement agency to look out for opportunities outside MAN for these employees and is also offering them counselling and financial planning. Around 60 people will be retained by the company in the R&D operations based in Pune. The company had said going forward, MAN Trucks India would become an R&D centre for excellence supporting global projects. The product range for India was developed at the MAN Trucks R&D centre in Pune.

As of now, the truck maker will also be holding on to its workforce and administrative staff at the manufacturing facility in Pithampur. There are around 400 shop-floor and administrative staff in Pithampur. They will not be part of this VSS as they will be completing pending customers till October 2018. Meanwhile, the German parent company, MAN Truck & Bus AG, is looking at buyers to sell this manufacturing facility and in such a situation the workforce there will be offered continuity.

The company will continue the aftersales function for the next five years to ensure vehicle care. The company has sold over 26,000 trucks since it started its India operations in 2006. These include tippers for off-road& construction, haulage for regular & over dimensional cargo, and special application trucks such as fire tenders, garbage compactors, concrete mixers, boom pumps, tip trailers and bulkers.