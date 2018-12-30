Male Passenger strips naked on Air India Express flight mid-air

Passengers were left shocked as a male passenger stripped himself mid-air and started to walk down the aisle, nude, on an Air India Express flight bound for Lucknow, news agency ANI reported on Saturday. The IX-194 flight was carrying around 150 passengers and had taken off from Dubai.

The cabin crew was prompt into swinging into action and quickly wrapped the man in a blanket. Two crew members then held him down in a seat as the plane continued to make its way to Lucknow. At 12.05 pm, the flight landed at Lucknow’s Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport and the security took over and took the nude passenger into custody.

“As per the direction of the Captain of the flight, the passenger was handed over to Airlines Security at Lucknow Airport where investigation is underway,” Air India Express spokesman was quoted as saying by ANI.

It remains unclear as to what caused the male flyer to strip naked on an international flight.