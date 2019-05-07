Malaysia extradites ex-Goldman banker facing US graft charge

By: |
New York | Published: May 7, 2019 4:51:05 AM

Goldman Sachs banker, Goldman Sachs court, Goldman Sachs cases, Ng pleads not guilty(Image: Reuters)

A former Goldman Sachs executive accused in the alleged multibillion-dollar ransacking of a Malaysian state investment fund was extradited to the US and had his initial court appearance Monday in New York City.

Roger Ng, who was arrested in Malaysia in November, pleaded not guilty was ordered released on USD 1 million cash bail.

The court ordered him placed on home detention and electronic monitoring while he awaits trial.

Malaysian and US prosecutors allege that bond sales organised by Goldman Sachs for the 1MDB investment fund provided a way for associates of Malaysian ex-leader Najib Razak to steal and launder billions over several years.

Najib set up 1MDB when he took power in 2009, ostensibly to accelerate Malaysia’s economic development, but the fund amassed billions in debts and is being investigated in the US and several other countries for alleged cross-border embezzlement and money laundering.

Embezzlement from the fund became a political scandal in Malaysia, with money spent on jewels, art and other luxury items, and to finance the 2013 Leonardo DiCaprio film “The Wolf of Wall Street” and other Hollywood productions.

Ng has been charged in both countries. His former supervisor at Goldman Sachs, Tim Leissner, pleaded guilty to money laundering conspiracy and conspiring to violate foreign bribery laws.

Malaysian financier Low Taek Jho, identified by the US as a mastermind of the 1MDB fraud, has also been charged but remains at large. Malaysia’s attorney general, Tommy Thomas, said in a statement that following negotiations, Malaysia agreed to surrender Ng to the US on May 3 for 10 months so that the US prosecution can proceed first.

Thomas said Ng will be returned to Malaysia to face charges as soon as the US proceedings are over.

“The period of temporary surrender may be extended upon mutual agreement by Malaysia and the US,” Thomas added.

The scandal helped precipitate Najib’s ouster in a historic election defeat last May.

Najib himself is facing corruption charges linked to 1MDB but denies any wrongdoing.

Malaysia’s current government has also filed criminal charges against Goldman Sachs, Ng and another former executive, Tim Leissner, and is seeking USD 7.5 billion in compensation from the ban

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Malaysia extradites ex-Goldman banker facing US graft charge
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition