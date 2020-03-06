Malabar Gold & Diamonds plans 13 new showrooms in India, 6 abroad

The expansion is part of Malabar’s ambitious plan to become the world’s largest gold retail chain,he added.

Jewellery retailer Malabar Gold & Diamonds announced on Thursday that it will open 13 new showrooms in different Indian states and 6 showrooms abroad. Currently, the company owns and operates more than 260 showrooms spread across 10 countries. The aim is to triple the total showroom count to 750 in the next five years, MP Ahammed, chairman Malabar Group said.

In India, the retailer will open new showrooms in Chandigarh, Kumbhakonam in Tamil Nadu, Patna in Bihar, Kammam in Telangana, Lucknow and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, Kammanahali in Karnataka, Indore in Madhya Pradesh, Vashi and Thane in Maharashtra, Bhuvaneswar in Odisha, Dwarka in Delhi and Srikakulam in Andra Pradesh within the next three months.

As part of expanding its presence in foreign geographies, the company will open new showrooms in countries such as Malaysia, Bangladesh, Singapore, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Qatar.

“Our aim is to become the numero uno in the gold jewellery retail chain space in terms of both the number of showrooms and business volume. The expansion plans are part of this wider business strategy. We hope that we can reach the number one position in the gold retail business much earlier than expected. We have made great progress in our aim to take a ‘Made in India’ brand to the top of the world market, said Ahammed said.

The company has also started the process of increasing the number of ornament making units. At present the company has jewellery making units in Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Coimbatore. The company is planning to set up diamonds and precious stone setting units along with ornament making units in these states, company said.