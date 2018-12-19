Making waves! Telecom department to meet Huawei for 5G trials today

At a time when some countries have expressed concerns regarding Huawei’s telecom equipment, the department of telecommunications (DoT) is meeting the Chinese firm on Wednesday for the upcoming 5G trials. According to sources, Huawei and Vodafone Idea have submitted a joint proposal to the DoT for trials in the Delhi-NCR region.

The telecom department has started meeting the stakeholders regarding 5G trials. Sources said Samsung, Reliance Jio and BSNL met the DoT officials on Tuesday and on Wednesday, apart from Huawei, Ericsson and Nokia will also meet DoT officials.

Sources in the DoT told FE that the meetings with various stakeholders are for 5G trials only and no final go-ahead has been given to Huawei or anyone else to roll out the network.

A top source told that various departments of the government, including the home ministry, department of industrial policy and promotion (DIPP), DoT, law enforcement agencies etc will meet soon to chart out a strategy regarding Huawei in the wake of concerns raised by various countries. “We have not finalised anything regarding Huawei nor have we written a letter to the company. We are deliberating if there are some kind of security concerns regarding the 5G equipment given the fact that many countries have banned the equipment of the company,” a source said.

They said security of the country is the top priority of the government and any company which wants to offer services here has to abide the rules and regulations and submit whatever information is sought.

Huawei got permission from DoT to conduct 5G trials in India in October. The company is already working with Bharti Airtel for a laboratory test on 5G technology.

The trials are likely to be launched early next year. According to sources, apart from the joint application of Huawei and Vodafone Idea, the DoT has received proposals from Samsung, Ericsson and Nokia for doing trials in Delhi-NCR region. While the companies have not specified the partner telecom operator, officials in DoT feel Samsung can do the trials with Reliance Jio given its long standing partnership with the telco. Airtel may partner Ericsson or Nokia. The officials have also said that Nokia and BSNL have also expressed the desire to conduct 5G trials in Bengaluru.

In its application, sources said Samsung has pointed out Janpath and Rajiv Chowk as the locations in Delhi for doing the trials.