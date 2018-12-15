Making cars of the future – Student team from Delhi runs a car that returns a mileage of 154 kpl!

Student team from Delhi runs a car that returns a mileage of 154kpl; another from IIT-BHU tests an EV that goes 362.5-km on a kWh

Consider this: A student team from Delhi runs a concept car that achieves a mileage of 154kpl—the equivalent of driving from Chennai to Pondicherry on a litre of fuel. Another team runs an electric concept car that delivers a mileage of 362.5-km per kWh—the equivalent of driving from Chennai to Bangalore on a unit of electricity. While these innovations are not market-ready solutions, they have the potential to be studied further. These two vehicles, and many others, were tested by student teams at the recently-concluded Shell Eco-marathan, part of the inaugural Make the Future India festival in Chennai, held at the Madras Motor Race Track.

A total of 20 teams participated in the event, under two categories: Prototype (futuristic vehicles with incredible aerodynamics) and Urban Concept (conventional, roadworthy, energy-efficient vehicles aimed at meeting real-life needs of drivers). In Urban Concept, student teams were allowed to run their vehicles under two engine types: internal combustion (petrol, diesel, biofuel) and battery electric.

In the Urban Concept internal combustion engine category, team DTU Supermileage (Delhi Technological University) clocked 154kpl in their vehicle. Members of the team, headed by Utkarsh Garg, said, “Months of hard work and sleepless nights have been invested in preparing our vehicle. We hope we can take this forward and achieve even better results next year.”

In the Urban Concept battery electric category, team Averera (IIT-BHU) achieved 362.5-km per kWh in their car. Himanshu Sahu, the team manager said, “The feeling of accomplishment is amazing. Our project is a testament to the team’s hard work and perseverance. To participate and win in the first edition of Shell Eco-marathon is India is the icing on the cake.”

The Prototype category was won by Team Eco Titans (VIT University, Vellore), whose vehicle returned mileage of 129.2kpl.

In addition to competitive awards, there were also off-track awards, in which student teams were recognised for their technical innovation, design, safety and perseverance. Team Averera from IIT-BHU won the Safety Award—the team displayed exceptional safety practices in their garage by maintaining an orderly work environment, and carried out travel risk assessment. Team Methodos from Government Engineering College, Barton Hill, Thiruvananthapuram, won the Jugaad Award (technical innovation) for their use of bamboo for making the vehicle body—essentially, using alternative materials that consume less energy during the life-cycle of a vehicle. Team Averera also won the Kahani Award (communications) for an integrated communication approach for creating awareness and support for their team.