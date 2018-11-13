Make in Odisha: From Tata to Birla to Ambani, here’s how much India’s top industrialists will invest

Make in Odisha: The investors’ summit will conclude on November 15. (Reuters)

Make in Odisha: Odisha government’s flagship investment summit ‘Make in Odisha Conclave 2018′ on Monday saw India’s top industrialists including Reliance Industries Ltd chairman Mukesh Ambani, Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla and others announcing big-ticket investments on day 1, totalling over Rs 1.42 lakh crore in various projects in the state.

The investors’ summit, which was kicked off on November 12 in Bhubaneswar, will conclude on November 15. Several leaders from across the country are attending the event, along with the local entrepreneurs as the summit will provide a platform to offer a leadership perspective from industry leaders to next-generation leaders.

Here is all you need to know who has committed how much investment in the state on the first day of the conclave:

Tata group

Speaking of the group’s long association with Odisha, Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran announced that the group has already invested about Rs 75,000 crore in the state and its aggregate investments will soon cross Rs 100,000 crore. Tata group is working on Rs 25,000-crore phase-II expansion of the Kalinganagar steel unit. “With the announcement of Kalinga Nagar (Tata Steel plant) expansion, another 25000 crores… we will soon cross a total investment of Rs 100,000 crores in Odisha,” he said. The group is also looking to expand Tata Consultancy Services’ presence in Bhubaneswar by more than doubling the headcount to 12,000.

RIL

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani said that RIL will invest Rs 3,000 crore more in various businesses in the state of Odisha over the next three years, in addition to the Rs 6,000 crore already invested so far in Odisha. While noting down that most of the company’s investments are in creating the Jio network, Ambani said that the telecom arm Reliance Jio has led India’s digital transformation.

Jindal Steel

Jindal Steel & Power (JSPL) Chairman Naveen Jindal said that the company will raise its investment in the state from Rs 45,000 crore to Rs 100,000 crore by the end of 2030, an increase of Rs 55,000 crore, to ramp up its steel manufacturing capacity at Angul (Odisha) unit from the existing six million tonnes to 20 million tonnes.

Aditya Birla Group

Diversified conglomerate Aditya Birla Group’s Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla said that group will invest about $2 billion in new investments over the next two years in the state across businesses. “I am here not just as an investor but also as an admirer. The long-standing relationship of the Aditya Birla Group with Odisha goes beyond the investments we have made here,” he added.

SAIL

Public sector undertaking Steel Authority of India (SAIL) chain Anil Kumar said that the steel major will invest Rs 41,000 crore in the state to increase the capacity of its Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) to 10 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) from the current 4.5 mtpa.

ITC

The ITC Group managing director Sanjiv Puri announced to invest an additional Rs 550 crore for its food processing unit in Kurda over the period of next three-five years. “Odisha has already become a vibrant state and a preferred investment destination… ITC is committed to working together with Odisha in the socioeconomic development of the state,” Puri said.