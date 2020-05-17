Make in India: German footwear maker moves production from China to India; may create this many jobs

The brand is available in more than 80 countries with more than 100 million customers. (Representative image)

Government’s push to attract companies leaving China amid Covid-19 outbreak has started to see action. Germany-based healthy footwear brand Von Wellx, owned by Casa Everz Gmbh, will be relocating its entire production from China to India, according to an ANI report. The company will begin manufacturing at Agra in Uttar Pradesh in partnership with Iatric Industries Pvt Ltd. “We are very happy to see that investment from Casa Everz Gmbh, which will be giving employment to so many people, is coming to India from China and especially to Uttar Pradesh,” said state’s MSME Minister Uday Bahan Singh.

Von Wellx makes orthopaedic footwear to provide comfort in heel pain, swollen feet, knees and back pain, and correct posture. The brand is available in more than 80 countries with more than 100 million customers. Von Wellx forayed into India last year and is available across more than 500 retail locations as well as online. The partnership will enable more than 10,000 direct and indirect job creation, according to Ashish Jain, Director and CEO, Iatric Industries.