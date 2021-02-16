Make in India: Amazon forays into device manufacturing; to begin production via iPhone maker Foxconn’s unit

IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad welcomed Amazon’s decision as it "will enhance domestic production capacities, and create jobs."

Amazon has commenced manufacturing efforts in India beginning with its TV streaming device Fire TV Stick. The devices will be contract-manufactured later this year by iPhone maker Foxconn’s subsidiary Cloud Network Technology in Chennai, the company announced on Tuesday. The Fire TV Stick production will be the “first Amazon manufacturing line in India reiterating our commitment to the Government of India’s ‘Make in India’ for an Atmanirbhar Bharat,” Amazon said. The company’s country head Amit Agarwal also briefed Electronics and IT Minister Ravi Shankar on the initiative on Monday. “We welcome Amazon’s decision to set up a manufacturing line in Chennai, as it will enhance domestic production capacities, and create jobs as well,” Prasad said in a company’s statement published on Amazon’s Day One blog.

Amazon is expecting to produce “hundreds of thousands of Fire TV Stick devices every year” under the device manufacturing programme and might scale capacity to additional marketplaces/cities based on the domestic demand. “Today, we are delighted to announce Amazon’s first manufacturing line in India to produce hundreds of thousands of Fire TV Stick devices every year catering to the demands of the Indian customers. This further reiterates our commitment to the Government of India’s ‘Make in India’ initiative,” said Agarwal.

Amazon sells devices such as Echo, Kindle, Alexa, and Fire TV under its Amazon Devices category on the marketplace. The Fire TV Stick by Amazon is among the key Amazon Devices sold in India. The company had claimed sale of nearly 2x units of Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick Lite during the first day of the Great Indian Festival sale last year in comparison to the 2019 sale’s first day while more than 1 lakh customers had bought Amazon devices, Echo and Fire TV devices. Amazon founder and outgoing CEO Jeff Bezos had announced an additional $1 billion investment in India during his trip to the country earlier last year taking Amazon’s total India commitment to around $6 billion. The parent company Amazon is reportedly developing a new Alexa-powered device to track user’s sleep to check for signs of sleep apnea.