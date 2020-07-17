  • MORE MARKET STATS

Major relief for Voda-Idea, Airtel; TDSAT directs TRAI to let telcos continue offering premium plans

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 4:41 PM

The Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) on Friday stayed the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI’s) earlier decision.

Similarly, the department of telecommunications (DoT) will ask all telecom operators and internet service providers to block these apps from their network.Telecom companies such as Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel were asked to halt their priority service tariff plans.

The Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) on Friday stayed the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI’s) earlier decision according to which telecom companies such as Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel were asked to halt their priority service tariff plans. TDSAT has directed TRAI to not discontinue the telcos’ premium plans and has asked TRAI to not pass final orders without giving a hearing to Vodafone Idea.

