Major ports volumes moderated in May

Major ports’ volumes moderated to ~60.5mnt in May 2021 (-1.8% m-m), though they clocked 1.1% CAGR vs May-19.

Volumes for POL and other goods were weak with POL volumes declining at 4% CAGR vs May-19 and other goods volumes declining at 7% CAGR vs May-19.

Container volumes at 909kTEUs were relatively stronger, clocking a 2% CAGR vs May-19.

In tonnage terms, container volumes clocked a 3.3% CAGR vs May-19.