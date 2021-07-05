Major ports volumes moderated in May

Volumes for POL and other goods were weak with POL volumes declining at 4% CAGR vs May-19 and other goods volumes declining at 7% CAGR vs May-19.
Major ports’ volumes moderated to ~60.5mnt in May 2021 (-1.8% m-m), though they clocked 1.1% CAGR vs May-19.
Container volumes at 909kTEUs were relatively stronger, clocking a 2% CAGR vs May-19.
In tonnage terms, container volumes clocked a 3.3% CAGR vs May-19.
