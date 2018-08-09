Major funding: E-learning platform Quizizz raises $3 million from Nexus Venture Partners, others

Representative Image

Quizizz, an online learning platform, today said it has raised USD 3 million (over Rs 20 crore) in funding led by Nexus Venture Partners. The funding, which saw participation from existing promoters Prime Venture Partners and angel investors, will support new products, a statement said. The company has recently hit a milestone by passing the 10-million active user mark, it added.

Quizizz combines game-design elements with self-paced questions and instant feedback to help students learn. Teachers can use their own content or choose from millions of educator-created quizzes.

The company said its platform has seen a massive organic adoption in the US schools. Quizizz was founded by Ankit Gupta and Deepak Joy Cheenath in 2015 and its team is based in California and Bengaluru.

“Our mission is to motivate every learner. When we hear that a student initially struggled on a math assignment but then replayed it six or seven times because he/she wanted to improve, we know we’re on the right track,” Gupta said. Ram Gupta, Managing Director at Nexus Venture Partners, said with Quizizz, teachers save time and students learn while having fun.

“It is a win-win, and that’s why we’ve seen it adopted in more than 50 per cent of US schools with over 10 million students using it,” he added.