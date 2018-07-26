Major deal: Aditya Birla Group’s Novelis announces acquisition of Aleris for $2.6 billion

Aditya Birla Group today announced today that Novelis that it has bought out Ohio-based aluminium maker Aleris Corp for .6 billion.

Aditya Birla Group acquisition: Kumar Mangalam Birla led Aditya Birla Group today announced today that Novelis that it has bought out Ohio-based aluminium maker Aleris Corp for $2.6 billion. Earlier, negotiations had slowed down primarily due to antitrust issues surrounding Aleris. The talks had revived after the managements of Aleris and the Aditya Birla Group, represented by its North America subsidiary Novelis, reached an agreement over the extent of responsibility both sides will bear to pass the scrutiny of the Committee on Foreign Investment (CFI), media reports said. (Details awaited)