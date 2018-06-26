Maintain ‘buy’ on Avanti Feeds with TP of Rs 1,901

Avanti benefits immensely from its association with Thai Union

We initiate coverage on Avanti Feeds (Avanti), market leader in shrimp feed and a growing player in shrimp exports. Avanti benefits from: 1) numerous moats such as strong brands, established distribution, multiple manufacturing units and sub- segmentation strategy; and 2) relationship with global sea food major, Thai Union.

We expect India’s shrimp exports (value) to grow in mid-teens and Avanti to be a major beneficiary of this trend. With strong financials (>35% return ratios and FCF/PAT of 66% over FY13-18), we expect Avanti’s earnings growth to resume in FY20E after a decline in FY19E due to lower margins.

We initiate with a BUY rating and DCF based target price of Rs 1,901 (implied target P/E 20x FY20E EPS). India’s shrimp export growth has been propelled by three factors: 1) the government in 2009 allowed cultivation of the much-in-demand L. Vannamei shrimps, 2) rising shrimp consumption in the US (4% CAGR over CY12- CY17) with just 1.1% inflation in shrimp prices compared to 2.3-7.3% in other meat products during the same period, and 3) collapse of Thailand’s shrimp exports after outbreak of EMS disease in 2012. India’s shrimp exports in value terms grew at a CAGR of 28.5% over FY11-FY17 and we expect it to grow in mid-teens on the back of: 1) consumption growth of 4-5% pa in the US, 2) market share gains from South- East Asia, 3) higher exports to Europe and the Middle East, and 4) better realisation with shift to value-added products and rupee depreciation.

Avanti’s moats include: 1) strong brands; 2) wide distribution network; 3) multiple manufacturing units to reduce freight costs, and 4) sub-segmentation strategy. The company’s market share in shrimp feeds industry has grown from 26.1% in FY13 to 43% in FY18. Avanti benefits immensely from its association with Thai Union, a global sea food major, which holds 25% stake in the company and 40% stake in Avanti’s shrimp export subsidiary.