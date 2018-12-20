Mahindra to launch new sub-compact SUV in February

By Kritika Arora

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Wednesday said its new sub-compact sports utility vehicle, code-named SUV S201 and to be launched in February 2019, will be called XUV300.

The SUV — under four metre in length — will be built on the Ssangyong Tivoli’s X100 platform, but with a reworked design and a brand new engine. While the pricing for the SUV has not been revealed yet, the vehicle will be competing with (in terms of size) Maruti Suzuki’s Vitara Brezza, Tata’s Nexon, Ford’s EcoSport and Honda’s WR-V.

The subcompact SUV segment constitutes 60% of the total utility vehicles sold in the country. In the April-November period, 6,16,717 SUVs were sold.

Veejay Ram Nakra, chief of sales and marketing, M&M, said, “The subcompact SUV segment is the most competitive space with sales between 35,000 units and 40,000 units per month. For the last five years, the segment grew at over 40% CAGR (capital annual growth rate).”

At present, Mahindra offers TUV300 and KUV100 in the segment. “With our latest offering XUV3OO, we are filling the gap in our product portfolio and hope to raise our market share from the current 9-10% to somewhere between 15% and 20%,” Nakra said.

In the overall utility vehicle segment, Mahindra has been losing market space to Tata, Maruti and Hyundai. M&M reported a de-growth of 1.6% Y-o-Y for the eight months from April to November at 1,49,058 units, while the industry grew at 3.2% Y-o-Y.

The five-seater XUV300 will be offered in both gasoline and diesel powertrains.