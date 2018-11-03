Mahindra rolls out Blazo variant of heavy trucks

By: | Published: November 3, 2018 1:34 AM

Mahindra Truck and Bus (MTB), the commercial vehicle arm of Mahindra and Mahindra, on Friday launched Blazo X- heavy commercial vehicle (HCV) range of trucks. Blazo X is an upgrade of Mahindra’s existing Blazo range in terms of fuel efficiency and mileage.

While the company did not announce the price range of the new vehicle, it specified that Blazo X will be priced Rs 25,000 higher than the Blazo.

Mahindra Truck and Bus (MTB), the commercial vehicle arm of Mahindra and Mahindra, on Friday launched Blazo X- heavy commercial vehicle (HCV) range of trucks. Blazo X is an upgrade of Mahindra’s existing Blazo range in terms of fuel efficiency and mileage.

While the company did not announce the price range of the new vehicle, it specified that Blazo X will be priced Rs 25,000 higher than the Blazo.
Vinod Sahay, chief executive officer, MTB division, M&M, said, “The new Blazo X features improvements including improved efficiencies in the vehicle’s air management system, rolling characteristics, among others. Most importantly, it will provide 5% fuel efficiency than the Blazo”.

Blazo, which was launched in 2016, has helped the company increase its market share to 4.9% in HCV segment in H1FY19, making it the third-largest player in the industry after Tata Motors and Ashok Leyland, according to the company.
Balzo X will be rolled out of the same assembly line at Chakan where Mahindra’s upcoming intermediate and light commercial vehicle (I&LCV) range Furio is slated to roll out from.
Currently, with 21,000 Blazo trucks on roads and with 44% of sales being repeat purchases, the management believes that Blazo X will further help them increase their sales.

[Ad]Earning above 30000? Apply for a LIFETIME FREE Credit Card! Get upto Rs 1000 AMAZON voucher. Apply now on BankBazaar.

When asked about the growth projections for their new product in the wake of NBFCs reducing commercial vehicle financing due to current liquidity tightening, the management refused to comment.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Mahindra rolls out Blazo variant of heavy trucks
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Diwali Car Discounts
Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Railways Boost!
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
RBI, Government at Loggerheads
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition