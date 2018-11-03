Mahindra rolls out Blazo variant of heavy trucks

While the company did not announce the price range of the new vehicle, it specified that Blazo X will be priced Rs 25,000 higher than the Blazo.

Mahindra Truck and Bus (MTB), the commercial vehicle arm of Mahindra and Mahindra, on Friday launched Blazo X- heavy commercial vehicle (HCV) range of trucks. Blazo X is an upgrade of Mahindra’s existing Blazo range in terms of fuel efficiency and mileage.

Vinod Sahay, chief executive officer, MTB division, M&M, said, “The new Blazo X features improvements including improved efficiencies in the vehicle’s air management system, rolling characteristics, among others. Most importantly, it will provide 5% fuel efficiency than the Blazo”.

Blazo, which was launched in 2016, has helped the company increase its market share to 4.9% in HCV segment in H1FY19, making it the third-largest player in the industry after Tata Motors and Ashok Leyland, according to the company.

Balzo X will be rolled out of the same assembly line at Chakan where Mahindra’s upcoming intermediate and light commercial vehicle (I&LCV) range Furio is slated to roll out from.

Currently, with 21,000 Blazo trucks on roads and with 44% of sales being repeat purchases, the management believes that Blazo X will further help them increase their sales.

When asked about the growth projections for their new product in the wake of NBFCs reducing commercial vehicle financing due to current liquidity tightening, the management refused to comment.