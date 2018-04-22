Mahindra Electric ties up with Meru for e-vehicle project

Mahindra Group arm Mahindra Electric and cab service Meru today announced a joint electric vehicle (EV) pilot project in Hyderabad which would be replicated in other cities eventually.

Mahindra Group arm Mahindra Electric and cab service Meru today announced a joint electric vehicle (EV) pilot project in Hyderabad which would be replicated in other cities eventually. On the occasion of Earth Day, Mahindra Electric and Meru today announced collaboration for initiating a pilot EV project in Hyderabad with the intention to replicate the model in other cities soon, a joint statement by Mahindra Electric and Meru said. Under this pilot project, Meru will be deploying eVeritos – the all-electric sedan by Mahindra.

Mahesh Babu, CEO of Mahindra Electric, said, “This is definitely going to make it easier for the city to adopt EV technology and will also be in line with our constant endeavour to make EVs more accessible to a larger urban population.” We believe that innovative and unique partnership models, like this pilot, is what is going to lead the way towards sustainable transportation in urban cities. We are now looking forward to working with Meru to have this project rolled out to more cities, he added.

Nilesh Sangoi, CEO of Meru, said, “Electric Vehicle ecosystem is growing at a rapid pace towards the inflection point where it would soon bridge the viability gap… Based on the learnings of this pilot, we will expand this initiative to induct more EVs in our network in other cities that we operate in. Over the next 4 years, we intend to move major parts of our fleet to EVs.” The Mahindra eVerito will be available for booking in Hyderabad through Meru’s mobile apps, and can be boarded from Meru Zone at Hyderabad airport. The services will be available at the same fare as governed by Telangana Government’s radio taxi fares for sedans.