Mahindra Electric accelerates product development of EVs using Dassault Systemes software

At this week’s 3DExperience Forum 2019, held in Bengaluru, Dassault Systèmes—the 3D design and engineering software major—announced that Mahindra Electric Mobility has deployed its SIMULIA family of applications to drive innovation and efficiency through digital simulation for all existing electric vehicle (EV) models, and in their recently expanded product portfolio in electrifying the existing Mahindra & Mahindra models.

“Mahindra Electric has performed the complete thermal, structural, electromagnetic interference, electromagnetic compatibility (EMI-EMC) of critical parts like battery enclosures, battery management systems using the SIMULIA applications for realistic simulation, before any physical prototyping,” the company announced at the forum.

Mahesh Babu, CEO, Mahindra Electric Mobility, said, “EVs are now mainstream; from two-wheelers, three-wheelers, cars and commercial vehicles, the electric mobility revolution has received a significant push and the industry is poised for a big growth. Technology will play a crucial role in developing the EV ecosystem including in design, simulation, manufacturing and developing the overall vehicle cycle. We, at Mahindra Electric, have deployed the right digital and simulation tools to drive this collaborative electric journey coherently in the company.”

Consumer expectations, regulatory bodies, international laws and environment concerns are constantly pushing OEMs and suppliers to innovate new products, designs, systems at much faster pace in the evolving EV segment in India. This has reduced the time of a design concept, visualisation, manufacturing and supply chain significantly to less than two years.

Samson Khaou, managing director, India, Dassault Systèmes, added, “We are aligned with the country’s mission for a sustainable and green mobility landscape. EVs are certainly a way forward and we are geared up to address the EV requirements with our portfolio of industry solution experiences based on the 3DExperience platform to address each of the segments—OEMs, suppliers and start-ups in the automotive industry.”

He added that the top EV makers across the world rely on the company’s design, simulation, and manufacturing, project management tools for the development of EVs and for marketing them to consumers.