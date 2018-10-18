Mahindra and Mahindra, Ford sign two pacts on powertrains, connected solutions

Mahindra and Ford will jointly develop connected vehicle solutions to be deployed across Mahindra and Ford products. (Reuters)

Mahindra & Mahindra and Ford on Wednesday signed two agreements on powertrain sharing and connected car solutions. Under the definitive agreement on powertrain sharing, Mahindra Group will develop and supply a low-displacement petrol engine to Ford India for use in its present and future vehicles starting in 2020.

The BS-VI-compliant powertrain will help Ford extend and strengthen its existing offering of petrol engines that currently include the all-new 3-cylinder TiVCT family.

Mahindra and Ford will jointly develop connected vehicle solutions to be deployed across Mahindra and Ford products.

In September last year, Mahindra and Ford had first announced a strategic alliance to gain from each other’s strengths in the rapidly changing global automobile industry. The idea behind the alliance was to help Ford increase its footprint in India through Mahindra and help Mahindra scale up its overseas business.

The areas of cooperation are mobility programmes, connected vehicle projects, electrification, product development, sourcing and commercial efficiencies.

While the announcement of alliance in September did not manifest any definitive agreement, the two companies again announced signing of non-definitive agreements in March this year, wherein the two automobile makers would be collaborating on multiple areas, including connected vehicle projects, electric battery vehicles, development of compact sports utility vehicles (SUVs), B-segment SUVs and powertrains.

Furthering the alliance, Mahindra and Ford signed definitive agreements on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Pawan Goenka, managing director, Mahindra and Mahindra, said, “Today’s announcement further builds on commitments made so far, leading to a fruition of exciting new opportunities. We are confident to meet customer expectations by working together in a number of joint development areas. Going forward, we will continue to identify the synergies that exist between the two companies.”