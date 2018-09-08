Maharashtra traders resume auctions after assurances from government

Traders in Maharashtra have been striking against a proposed amendment by the government according to which, a trader is liable to be punished with a one -year jail term and a fine of Rs 50,000 if he purchases agri-commodities from farmers at rates below MSP

Following an assurance given by the chairman of Latur Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC), secretary of the Latur APMC and deputy district registrar that no action would be taken by the market committee against them, traders at Latur have finally relented and market operations resumed from Friday afternoon. Latur is one of the key pulse-producing regions in Maharashtra.

Other market committees across the state have also slowly begun to resume trade.

Traders in Maharashtra have been striking against a proposed amendment by the government according to which, a trader is liable to be punished with a one -year jail term and a fine of Rs 50,000 if he purchases agri-commodities from farmers at rates below MSP. Under the existing provision, the licence of the trader can either be cancelled or suspended and the traders have kept away from auctions fearing action.

Following an assurance given by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis that no coercive action will be taken against them, the traders agreed to restart operations from Tuesday but several markets remained closed with traders stating that they are not in a position to make purchases at the MSP from farmers since market prices are much lower.

Lalit Kumar Shah, chairman, Latur APMC, said that in a meeting with the traders, the market committee has agreed to take on the responsibility to ensure that no action would be taken against traders after the farmer sold the produce to the trader. “Since the meeting took long, trade resumed in the afternoon and we expect normal operations to resume in a day or two,” he said, adding that the state cooperation minister has also called for a meeting with traders and APMC officials on September 10 in Mumbai where more clarity on the issue is expected.

Maharashtra cooperation minister Subhash Deshmukh had told FE that the state government plans to approach the Centre with a recommendation to make the Minimum Support Prices (MSP) mandatory across all states in order to ensure uniformity and prevent traders from purchasing from states where market prices are lower than MSP. He said that a meeting has been slated on September 10 with the trader representatives and APMC officials to resolve the issue.