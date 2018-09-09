Maharashtra: Russian firm keen to invest Rs 1,000 crore in Aurangabad Industrial City

Aurangabad Industrial City (Image: YouTube)

Companies from Russia, China and Japan have evinced interest in investing Rs 1,250 crore in setting up their facilities at Aurangabad Industrial City (AURIC) in Maharashtra, a top government official said Sunday. AURIC, located around 335 km from here in Central Maharashtra, is a planned and greenfield smart industrial city being developed across 10,000 acres as part of the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC).

Russia’s Novolipetsk Steel (NLMK), manufacturer of high-quality steel products, is keen on investing Rs 1,000 crore for setting up a unit at AURIC-Shendra, Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) General Manager Gajanan Patil told PTI.

Patil is also the Joint Managing Director of Aurangabad Industrial Township Ltd (AITL), a special purpose vehicle between MIDC and DMIC, which is overseeing AURIC development. NLMK is among Russia’s largest steel companies.

“Representatives of NLMK Group from Russia recently met us and have shown willingness to invest Rs 1,000 crore at AURIC-Shendra.

They have sought permission to carry out feasibility testing for setting up their plant,” Patil said.

“Their plan is to set up the facility on 75 acres,” the bureaucrat said. “We have assured them of all support.” Guangdong Baihe Medical Technology Co Ltd of China is mulling setting up a dialysis machine plant on 10 acres at AURIC-Shendra, Patil said.

Baihe Medical is among the leading medical device manufacturers in China and specialises in medical disposables for use in anesthesia, blood purification, infusion and wound care. “Baihe plans to invest Rs 100 crore in AURIC-Shendra,” Patil said.

“Fuji Silvertech, Japans leading precast concrete manufacturing company with an installed capacity of 4,90,000 tonnes per annum, has also approached us for setting up precast infrastructure set up in AURIC-Shendra with an investment of Rs 150 crore,” the official said.

The Japanese company is looking at setting shop on a 20-acre plot under the government’s `Make-in-India’ initiative. It already has a plant at Ahmedabad and is looking to meet the growing requirement of high-quality precast concrete products across India, he said.

AITL, tasked with development and management of the new integrated industrial township, has its own set of DCR (development control) rules, with single point contact for building permission, water supply and all related infrastructure, Patil said.

The DMIC is India’s ambitious infrastructure programme and aims at developing new industrial cities as “smart cities”, and converge next generation technologies across infrastructure sectors.

In the first phase, eight such new cities are being created. With an estimated investment of USD 100 billion, a high-tech industrial zone is planned, spread across six states.

It will leverage the connectivity backbone provided by the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor.