Maharashtra plastic ban: Whopping loss of Rs 15,000 crore, 3 lakh jobs likely, warns industry body; app-based food delivery units hit in Mumbai

Maharashtra plastic ban: The civic authorities have imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 for the first-time offenders and Rs 10,000 for the second-time offenders.

Maharashtra plastic ban: The big decision of banning plastic items in Mumbai and Maharashtra seems to be taking its toll and is reportedly impacting the industry, retail, unorganised markets and app-based food delivery units in Mumbai as well. The Devendra Fadanvis government had on March 23 announced a ban on manufacture, use, sale, distribution and storage of plastic materials such as one-time-use bags, spoons, plates, PET and PETE bottles and thermocol items. The government had given three months time to dispose of the existing stocks, which ended on June 23.

With an aim to check the rampant usage of plastic items, the state government has taken a number of stringent measures to implement the move successfully on the ground. The civic authorities have imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 for the first-time offenders and Rs 10,000 for the second-time offenders. Those who violate the ban for the third time will face a fine of Rs 25,000, along with a three-month imprisonment.

Impact on jobs

According to the plastic manufacturing industry, the plastic ban, including carry-bags and thermocol, move will result in loss of up to Rs 15,000 crore and nearly 3 lakh job. “The ban imposed by Maharashtra from Saturday has hit the industry very hard and the plastic industry is staring at a loss of Rs 15,000 crore, leaving nearly 3 lakh people jobless overnight,” Plastic Bags Manufacturers Association of India general secretary Neemit Punamiya was quoted as saying PTI. Nearly 2,500 members of the association have left with the no option but to shut shop following the ban, he added and termed the ban as “discriminatory”.

‘Bad loans to increase’



Industry insiders have said the job losses from the ban will impact the state’s GDP, and also increase banks’ bad loans from the plastic sector. While retailers across the megapolis have said heavy fines for violating the bank will make them financially unviable and force them to turn away many customers, consumers have complained of inconvenience, and wondered whether the ban makes any sense.

Impact on app-based food delivery units

According to reports, several companies that deal in home delivery of food through apps and websites are feeling the pinch due to the ban as single-use plastic carry bags are largely used in this emerging sector for home delivery.