Maharashtra plastic ban: Walmart to remove single-use shrink wrap

Walmart India will remove single-use shrink wrap used for storing merchandise and replace it with sustainable storage solutions.

The company has already started the drive in its Best Price stores in Maharashtra and is expanding this initiative across its outlets in the rest of the country in a phased manner.

Walmart India President and CEO Krish Iyer said: “Through this project, our endeavor is to phase out single-use plastic shrink wrap from our company’s stores across India by first quarter of 2019.”

As part of its ‘Bio-degradable Waste Management Project’, Walmart India has installed a waste composting machine at its Hyderabad store.

The waste would be recycled and reused for the green area on store premises.