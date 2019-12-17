Maharashtra gets Amul like dairy cooperative with all women team; to sell products under Creyo brand

Currently being run by an all-women team, the marketing and delivery for the cooperative will also be done by women members.

Maharashtra’s first all-women dairy cooperative has opened on Monday with backing from Tata Group’s arm Tata Power. Called Maval Dairy Farmer Services Producer Company Ltd., the cooperative is targeting customers based in Mumbai and Pune and will sell its product under the brand name Creyo. The cooperative is also running a mobile application with which customers can order milk and milk-based products within 60 km area. With about 1,200 women farmers abroad, the cooperative has 15 advanced well-equipped milk collection centers spanning about 26 villages. “The Dairy will not only supply milk to larger cities like Mumbai and Pune but will also produce high-quality dairy products including paneer (cottage cheese), cream, buttermilk etc,” Tata Power said in a statement.

Currently being run by an all-women team, the marketing and delivery for the cooperative will also be done by women members. “The plant procures around 6,000 litres/day of milk from the various villages associated with the project,” the statement said. For the future, the cooperative plans to work towards improving milk collection and adding new members to the dairy.

Meanwhile, the Indian dairy industry has been facing headwinds of increased fodder prices and prolonged monsoon which has forced major dairy players to hike prices. “Milk availability across various states is under severe stress due to adverse climatic conditions including extended monsoon and delayed start of the flush season. The adverse climatic conditions have also resulted in a significant increase in feed and fodder prices,” Mother Dairy said in a statement recently announcing the increase in its milk prices. The cost of procurement of raw milk has hiked and the same will now reflect in customer price which have gone up by Rs 2 per litre.

The Indian dairy industry was also one of the sectors which protested against India’s entry into RCEP deal. Major players alleged that opening trade to other countries will destroy indigenous farmers and dairy business due to increased competition.