Maharashtra declares Vedanta as preferred bidder for 2 copper blocks

Updated: May 22, 2019 8:48:12 AM

These copper blocks namely Thanewasna and Dubarpeth cover 768.62 hectares and 816.29 hectares, respectively, in Chandrapur district, Maharashtra.

Maharashtra, Vedanta, copper blocks, Vedanta Ltd,  e-auction of copper blocks, Thanewasna, DubarpethIn a notice to the stock exchanges, Vedanta Ltd said, that the government of Maharashtra had invited bids for grant of two copper composite licences (Prospecting License cum Mining Leases) on February 1, 2019 through e-auction.

Vedanta said on Tuesday that it had been declared as the preferred bidder for two copper blocks which were put
up for auction by the Maharashtra government. In a notice to the stock exchanges, Vedanta Ltd said, that the government of Maharashtra had invited bids for grant of two copper composite licences (Prospecting License cum Mining Leases) on February 1, 2019 through e-auction.

These copper blocks namely Thanewasna and Dubarpeth cover 768.62 hectares and 816.29 hectares, respectively, in Chandrapur district, Maharashtra.“The company participated in the forward e-auction and after being technically qualified has been declared as the preferred bidder for these two blocks. The block requires extensive exploration and the process will commence in due course,” it said in a filing.

Vedanta, formerly known as Sesa Sterlite/Sesa Goa, is a mining company based in India, with its main operations in iron ore, zinc and aluminium mines in Goa, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Odisha.

