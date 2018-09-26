Maharashtra cane season to begin from October 20

Sugarcane white grub is a disease where the larvaes feed on cane roots and decrease the stability and water supply of the whole plant.

Maharashtra’s sugar season 2018-19 is all set to begin from October 20. A decision in this regard was taken during a meeting of ministers in Mumbai. Around 188 mills are expected to crush this season.

Maharashtra cooperation minister Subhash Deshmukh said that the decision to start the season on October 20 was taken after considering several factors. The rainfall is deficient in some parts of Maharastra and this is likely to affect recovery if the season starts early, he explained.

Moreover the cane crop in Maharashtra has been affected by the Humni (Sugarcane white grub) and this is likely to affect the overall yield per hectare, he pointed out.

This season, a total of 11.62 lakh hectares has come under cane cultivation in Maharashtra with 948 lakh tonnes of cane to be made available for crushing. Productivity is expected to be some 90 tonnes per hectare and the total sugar production is expected to touch 107 lakh tonnes to 110 lakh tonnes.

Earlier, the government had decided to commence the season from October 1. However, the deficient rainfall and the pest attack changed situation. Also the cane labourers have threatened to go on a strike from October 1 seeking higher wages and the renewal of their agreement.

According to senior industry people, the pest attack is pretty bad in Solapur, Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara, Ahmednagar and Pune. This is likely to affect the overall yield to the tune of 20-25%.

“The attempts are made to ensure that the maximum number of mills crush cane this season. Some sick units that were closed have also been revived and leased out for crushing this season,” Maharashtra cooperation minister Subhash Deshmukh said.

Moreover, if the season starts early it may affect the overall recovery rates since the cane would still be immature, Deshmukh pointed out.

Maharashtra’s sugar season usually begins after Diwali but due to the bumper crop this year many millers are seeking an early start.

The Western Indian Sugar Mills Association (WISMA), an apex body of private millers, has sought an early start to the crushing season in Maharashtra for 2018-19. Meanwhile, the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana (SSS) the farmers body led by Kolhapur MP Raju Shetti will be holding its Sugarcane Meet on October 27 to decide future plan.

The Sanghatana which is very aggressive on the cane related issues in Maharashtra usually declares the rate expected by the farmers for the cane season.

Raju Shetti said that although the Fair and Remunerative Price ( FRP) has been increased by `200, it is misleading since the recovery rate base has been increased to 10% from 9.3%. So the farmer loses `188 per tonne and in reality FRP has been increased only by Rs 12, he said.