Maharashtra bans export of molasses

The government of Maharashtra has imposed a ban on the sale and transport of molasses within the state as well as export to overseas till September 30, 2020. A demand to this effect was put forth by Jayant Patil, minister of cooperation, in Pune this week. Accordingly, the state government issued a government resolution on Friday evening that on the decision of the Union government,the state government has cancelled the allotment in accordance with the letter of the Home department. Therefore, the byproduct of molasses produced in the sugar mills in the state can be sold to any other licensed holder.

Considering the quantity of sugarcane available in the state, cane production estimates is prepared every year and after meeting the need of the state, the residue is allowed with approval of the government for transport or export to other areas.

Considering the sugarcane production estimation in Maharashtra and drought in Marathwada, the production of cane is likely to be even lower this year. Consequently alcohol production will also decrease. The usage of this alcohol is known to include alcohol and drug use.

Taking this into account, the proposal to ban transport of sugarcane molasses to other states and export to countries have been taken till September 2020.