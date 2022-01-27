Maharaja finds a new address: Take a look at chronology of Air India privatisation plan

Tata Group founder JRD Tata had originally launched the airline in 1932 as the nation’s first carrier, flying mail between Karachi in then-undivided, British-ruled India and Bombay.

After 69 years, Air India on Thursday returned to its founding father, the Tata Group.

The takeover by the salt-to-software conglomerate ends years of failed attempts to sell the money-losing airline that had been kept afloat all these years with thousands of crores of taxpayer money.

It was later nationalised.

After more than two decades and three attempts, the government finally sold the loss-making carrier.

Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhoy (JRD) Tata founded the airline in 1932 and named it Tata Airlines. In 1946, the aviation division of Tata Sons was listed as Air India, and in 1948, Air India International was launched with flights to Europe.

The international service was among the first public-private partnerships in India, with the government holding 49 per cent, the Tatas keeping 25 per cent and the public owning the rest.

In 1953, Air India was nationalised and for the next over four decades it remained the prized possession for India, controlling the majority of the domestic airspace.

With the opening up of the aviation sector to private players in 1994-95 and private entities offering cheaper tickets, Air India gradually started losing market share.

As part of its broader privatisation and disinvestment push, in 2000-01 the NDA government under Atal Bihari Vajpayee tried to sell a minority stake or 40 per cent stake in Air India.

Singapore Airlines along with the Tata group showed interest in buying the stake, but eventually, Singapore Airlines pulled out mainly due to opposition to privatisation by trade unions. Hence, derailing the disinvestment plan.

The subsequent 10 years of Congress-led UPA governments from 2004-14 did not pursue any privatisation agenda, including that of Air India.

A Turnaround Plan (TAP), as well as a Financial Restructuring Plan (FRP), were approved for Air India by the previous UPA regime in 2012. Air India started suffering losses every year since its merger with Indian Airlines in 2007-08.

Cut to 2017: The Narendra Modi-led NDA government had been putting its weight behind the privatisation of CPSEs since it came to power in 2014.

Here is a chronology of Air India privatisation plan: