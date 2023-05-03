Magicpin daily orders scale up 100-fold within month of joining ONDC

Hyperlocal e-commerce startup magicpin on Wednesday said that its daily order volume has zoomed 100-fold to 10,000 per day from over 100 within a month of joining government-promoted ONDC network.

Magicpin had in March end announced that it has on-boarded nearly 25,000 food merchants from its network of local restaurants and joined ONDC as the largest restaurant aggregator on the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

“From less than 100 orders a day, we had a 10 times jump to 1,000 orders a day within two weeks of joining ONDC. In the next 2 weeks, magicpin has scaled up to 10,000-plus orders a day, which was again another 10 times from the previous landmark, making it more than 3 lakh orders per month,” Magicpin CEO and co-founder Anshoo Sharma said in a statement.

After joining ONDC, magicpin’s service has become accessible through Paytm, PhonePe’s Pincode, Spice Money, Mystore, Craftsvilla, Meesho and other platforms that are on the network.

Once an order is placed on the buyer app, it is passed back on to magicpin that fulfils the order including logistics and delivery from the restaurant partner to the end user.

“We are thrilled to see magicpin’s tremendous growth on the ONDC network. Their hyperlocal expertise and logistical support has been invaluable to not only their own sellers but also to other participants on the ONDC network. This is exactly the kind of collaboration and innovation we envisioned when we created ONDC,” ONDC CEO T Koshy said.

PhonePe had recently announced its Pincode initiative to reach the hyperlocal markets across the country, and will be leveraging magicpin’s last mile connectivity on ONDC similar to Paytm, Spice Money, Mystore, Craftsvilla, Meesho and many others, the statement said.