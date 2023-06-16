scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Magicpin clocks 50% monthly growth on ONDC with over 30,000 daily orders 

Magicpin joined Open Network for Digital Commerce about nine weeks ago in March end.

Written by PTI
Updated:
Magicpin
magicpin joined Open Network for Digital Commerce about nine weeks ago in March end.

Hyperlocal e-commerce firm magicpin has recorded 50 per cent month-on-month growth on the government-supported ONDC network as it crossed 30,000 daily order mark on the platform, the company said on Friday. magicpin joined Open Network for Digital Commerce about nine weeks ago in March end.

“magicpin within the first four weeks of joining ONDC had scaled from 100 to 10,000 orders. By the fifth week, which was early last month we saw a massive leap to 20,000 daily orders, and now just another 4 weeks on and we have breached the 30,000 orders a day milestone on the network, all that in just 9 weeks of joining the network,” magicpin CEO and co-founder Anshoo Sharma said in a statement.

Also Read

Lightspeed Venture-backed e-commerce firm received orders from its own buyer app and through buyer apps of multiple platforms like Paytm and PhonePe‘s Pincode. magicpin is also building a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform for the ONDC initiative.

Also Read

“With this SaaS platform, magicpin aims to offer its proprietary technology stack, including tools for digital payments, customer engagement and loyalty programs to SMEs, thus enabling them to compete with larger players in the market,” the company said.

More Stories on
industry news
ONDC

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 16-06-2023 at 14:09 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS